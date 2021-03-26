Coronavirus case average rises for 3rd day, deaths decline

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – If the current pace of COVID-19 vaccinations keeps up, Wisconsin should have more than 1 million residents fully vaccinated next week, or more than 1 in 6 people in the population.

Friday’s figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show 948,765 residents have had both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or 16.3% of the state population. That’s 31,562 more people fully vaccinated than Thursday’s report. Vaccination numbers typically dip over the weekend, but the state is averaging almost 18,000 completed vaccinations per day (17,974) over the past 7 days.

The DHS reports 1,634,977 state residents have had at least one vaccine shot, which is 28.1% of the population and 48,358 more people than Thursday. These numbers may reflect vaccinations over the past few days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming into the state. Vaccination numbers for Northeast Wisconsin counties appear later in this article.

Almost 1 in 3 women in Wisconsin (32.4%) have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and almost 1 in 4 men (23.4%). Almost 20% of women (19.6%) and almost 13% of men (12.8%) have completed the vaccine regimen.

CASES AND DEATHS

The death toll from COVID-19 was lowered from 6,599 to 6,597 on Friday. Deaths were added in Brown, Manitowoc, Milwaukee and Walworth counties, but revisions to the death counts in six counties resulted in a net decrease of 2. DHS officials said last week they’re conducting a long-overdue review of county data that had to be postponed during the surge in cases during late winter and early fall. The state has a 7-day average of 5 deaths per day, which is down from 6, but the death rate remained the same at 1.15% of all coronavirus cases for an 18th day.

There were 434 new coronavirus cases reported Friday. That’s about 100 fewer cases than Thursday, but the 7-day average rose for a third day to 466, the highest average since March 5. The positive tests were 8.99% of the 4,825 results received from people being tested for the first time or testing positive. That’s the lowest daily positivity rate in two weeks. However, the 7-day average for the positivity rate accounting for all tests climbed again to 2.6%, the highest since February 24 when it was on a decline.

New cases were identified in 46 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Eleven of these counties added only 1 or 2 new cases. County-by-county case and death totals will be updated later in this article.

NEW CASES, HOSPITALIZATIONS ARE UP

the 7-day average for hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to rise to 47 patients per day, but the number of hospitalizations was below average for the first time in three days. The state says 39 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 virus symptoms in the past 24 hours.

The percentage of all cases resulting in hospitalizations rose from 4.7% to 4.8% on Thursday and remained at 4.8% on Friday. To date, 27,533 people have been hospitalized due to the COVID-19 virus since it appeared in Wisconsin almost 14 months ago.

The number and percentage of active cases went up from Thursday. These are people who were diagnosed within the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared.

Since February 5, 2020, the state reports:

574,870 confirmed coronavirus cases

27,353 hospitalizations (4.8% of all cases)

6,597 COVID-19 deaths (1.15%)

561,393 recoveries (97.7% of cases)

6,721 cases still active (1.2%)

FRIDAY’S VACCINATION TOTALS IN NORTHEASTERN WISCONSIN

(Daily cases and deaths by county are listed toward the end of this article. You can also view county numbers on the state DHS website, CLICK HERE.)

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 71,800 (27.1%) 43,217 (16.3%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 12,664 (25.3%) 7,416 (14.8%) Dodge (87,839) 20,051 (22.8%) 12,014 (13.7%) Door (27,668) (NE) 11,073 (40.0%) 6,479 (23.4%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 26.430 (25.6%) 17,684 (17.1%) Forest (9,004) 2,605 (28.9%) 1,936 (21.5%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,108 (25.8%) 884 (20.6%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 5,255 (27.8%) 3,577 (18.9%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 5,064 (24.8%) 3,237 (15.8%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 23,015 (29.1%) 12,931 (16.4%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 9,886 (24.5%) 6,208 (15.4%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,810 (39.7%) 1,059 (23.2%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 9,802 (25.8%) 6,118 (16.1%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 49,374 (26.3%) 29,105 (15.5%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 9,899 (24.2%) 5,705 (13.9%) Sheboygan (115,340) 31,678 (27.5%) 16,131 (14.0%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 12,942 (25.4%) 8,052 (15.8%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 5,722 (23.4%) 3,978 (16.3%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 46,391 (27.0%) 28,698 (16.7%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 131,748 (27.8%) 79,074 (16.7%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 144,057 (26.2%) 87,590 (15.9%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 1,634,977 (28.1%) 948,765 (16.3%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

Despite 60 more people admitted to hospitals for COVID-19, there were 9 fewer COVID patients in hospitals Thursday compared to the day before when you take discharges and deaths into account.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports there are currently 239 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, including 65 in ICU, in the state’s 136 hospitals. That’s 3 more in ICU than Wednesday, the fourth time that number has increased in 5 days. It’s the most COVID-19 patients in ICU in over two weeks. We expect updated figures from the WHA later Friday afternoon.

Hospitals statewide report 281 ICU beds are open (19.2%) and 2,069 of all types of hospital beds -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- are open (18.5%).

Hospitals in the seven-county Northeast region report 33 COVID-19 patients, with 11 in ICU. That’s 2 more in ICU than the day before, and 1 more patient overall. The ten hospitals in this region had 27 ICU beds (13.0%) and 238 of all beds (24.9%) available.

The eight-county Fox Valley region’s hospitals had 14 COVID-19 patients, with 3 in ICU, which is 1 more ICU patient than Wednesday but treating one less patient overall. The 13 hospitals there had 8 open ICU beds (7.7%) among them and 97 of all beds (11.4%) available overall.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use the terms “open” and “available,” but whether a hospital can put a patient in that bed depends on having enough staff available, including doctors, nurses and food services.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (UPDATES IN PROGRESS) (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,616 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,196 cases (+2) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,508 cases (+1) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,072 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,575 cases (+5) (230 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,322 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,225 cases (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,582 (+5) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,167 cases (+3) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,164 cases (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,160 cases (+5) (56 deaths)

Crawford – 1,678 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Dane – 41,852 (+60) (288 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Dodge – 11,554 cases (+1) (158 deaths)

Door – 2,503 cases (+7) (21 deaths)

Douglas – 3,729 cases (+8) (29 deaths)

Dunn – 4,355 cases (+14) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,217 cases (+15) (105 deaths)

Florence - 429 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,059 cases (+7) (103 deaths)

Forest - 935 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,722 cases (+4) (83 deaths)

Green – 3,320 cases (+14) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,531 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,947 cases (+4) (10 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Iron - 564 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,586 cases (cases revised -3 by state) (27 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Jefferson – 8,022 cases (+3) (105 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Juneau - 3,038 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,917 cases (cases revised -3 by state) (303 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,335 cases (cases revised -16 by state) (24 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,388 cases (+11) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,488 cases (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,942 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,938 cases (+4) (58 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,345 cases (+12) (68 deaths) (+1)

Marathon – 13,848 cases (+17) (184 deaths)

Marinette - 3,997 cases (+1) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,325 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 792 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 100,179 (+119) (1,257 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 4,369 cases (34 deaths)

Oconto – 4,313 cases (cases revised -6 by state) (49 deaths)

Oneida - 3,487 cases (+11) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,789 cases (+27) (197 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,825 cases (+8) (81 deaths)

Pepin – 816 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,600 cases (+7) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,024 cases (cases revised -4 by state) (44 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Portage – 6,535 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (66 deaths)

Price – 1,174 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,618 cases (+10) (335 deaths)

Richland - 1,284 cases (cases revised -13 by state) (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,688 cases (+5) (163 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Rusk - 1,272 cases (cases revised -6 by state) (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,445 cases (+15) (44 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,560 cases (+4) (22 deaths)

Shawano – 4,603 cases (cases revised -16 by state) (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,211 cases (+15) (133 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,666 cases (+20) (47 deaths)

Taylor - 1,800 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,440 cases (+8) (38 deaths)

Vernon – 1,869 cases (38 deaths)

Vilas - 2,186 cases (39 deaths)

Walworth – 8,995 cases (+4) (134 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 1,345 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,031 cases (cases revised -6 by state) (139 deaths)

Waukesha – 41,802 cases (+42) (498 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,746 cases (cases revised -11 by state) (116 deaths)

Waushara – 2,110 cases (cases revised -7 by state) (31 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,410 cases (+16) (186 deaths)

Wood – 6,735 cases (+2) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 284 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 517 cases (+1) (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 827 cases (+16) (25 deaths)

Delta – 2,750 cases (+6) (67 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,174 cases (+6) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 962 cases (21 deaths)

Houghton – 2,249 cases (+2) (31 deaths)

Iron – 872 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 125 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 135 cases

Mackinac - 310 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,574 cases (+12) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,646 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 374 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 242 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

