Competency, homicide charges focus of suspect’s court appearance

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old man held on a $1 million cash bond in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend is expected to be formally charged Friday with murder. Umberto Lo is facing charges for the March 21 murder of Mai Rue “Lily” Vang, 30. Vang died of a gunshot wound at the Wausau apartment she shared with Lo.

Court documents state Lo called a family member following the shooting and asked them to come pick up his children. The relative thought Lo was joking and Lo allegedly sent a photo of Vang’s fatal injury. The relative called 911 and Lo was arrested without incident. Two young children were not harmed.

Lo believed Vang was cheating on him.

Lo’s attorney has previously said his competency is an issue, noting he does not understand consequences.

According to the officer that transported Lo from the scene to the jail, he was making statements saying “Rest in peace beautiful angel”, “She did not deserve this,” and “I deserve what is coming to me”.

Online records show three of Lo’s open criminal cases are related to domestic abuse allegations. The cases are filed separately, but a consolidated competency hearing will also be discussed Friday in court.

Lo’s criminal complaint states the weapon used to kill Vang was purchased by Vang for Lo.

