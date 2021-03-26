Central Wisconsin Airport sees spike in travelers for March

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the vaccine rollout and spring break underway, airports are seeing more travelers each week. Spring break is also driving people back to the airport.

Brian Grefe with the Central Wisconsin Airport says the last time they saw this much traffic was before COVID-19 hit last year. Grefe said more people can fly out of the airport because more flights are being offered.

“It’s refreshing. A year ago, especially over the summer, I was a little panicky. There weren’t a lot of people flying and there were a lot of unanswered questions. Now as we see people return to travel, it’s comforting,” Grefe said.

Frank Pipia with the TSA reported that current airport travel is only down 17% from March of 2020. In December the airport was down more than 60% from the previous year.

“We’re slowly getting back to normal. I mean, just in the last few months things have really climbed. I believe they are going to keep climbing,” Pipia said.

CWA requires that masks be worn at all times at the airport on and the plane. They also encourage all travelers to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before departure. With more people in the airport, Pipia said it can take a little longer to get everyone through quickly.

For more information about the CWA’s protocols and current flights CLICK HERE.

