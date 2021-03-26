Bicyclist killed in Portage County crash
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF CARSON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 60-year-old man riding a bicycle Thursday evening was hit and killed according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators have not released the victim’s name but said the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway HH and County Highway E in the township of Carson.
The bicyclist was attempting to cross County Highway H and failed to yield to an eastbound vehicle.
The crash is under investigation. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
