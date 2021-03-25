Wisconsin unemployment rate remains at 3.8%

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reports that the state’s unemployment rate remained at 3.8% in February, far below the national rate of 6.2%.

A year ago, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the state unemployment rate was 3.3%.

Wisconsin lost 1,000 private-sector jobs in February and is down 129,600 for the year. The department released the latest data on Thursday.

