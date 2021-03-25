Advertisement

Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths fall sharply, 7-day average now 6

(wagm)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services added two more deaths to its total Thursday. To date, 6,599 have died due to COVID-19 complications.

In the last 30 days, 257 people have died. While still alarming, the number is a sharp contrast from the 651 deaths recorded from Jan. 24 to Feb. 24. And drastic drop from the 1,012 reported from Dec. 25 to Jan. 24.

In Wisconsin, people age 80-89 have been hardest hit by severe COVID-19 illness and death. That group accounts for 31.9% of all deaths in the state. That means 2,103 of all deaths were people in their 80s.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-year-old man is in the Lincoln County Jail and deputies are searching for two other...
1 arrested, 2 sought following Lincoln County pursuit
Xiomara Santiago, 40
Marshfield police release missing woman’s vehicle description
A man killed as a result of a traffic crash Monday near Knowlton has been identified as Arthur...
Authorities identify victim in Knowlton area crash
The El Paso Zoo has two security guards patrolling the area at all times. If the children had...
Kids seen on video inside chimpanzee exhibit at Texas zoo
Wausau Common Council approves new COVID ordinance, resolutions

Latest News

Friday's Forecast
First Alert Weather: More sunshine and warmer on Friday
How our student panel is affected by the release of the COVID-19 vaccine
How our student panel is affected by the release of the COVID-19 vaccine
Former Rothschild Shopko store to become VA clinic
Former Rothschild Shopko store to become VA clinic
Limestone Community School in Limestone and schools in RSU 39, Caribou, will provide remote...
Parent poll shows the ups and downs of learning during the pandemic
Gov. Evers announces Marathon Co. mass vaccination site will open April 6
Gov. Evers announces Marathon Co. mass vaccination site will open April 6