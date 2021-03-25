Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths fall sharply, 7-day average now 6

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services added two more deaths to its total Thursday. To date, 6,599 have died due to COVID-19 complications.

In the last 30 days, 257 people have died. While still alarming, the number is a sharp contrast from the 651 deaths recorded from Jan. 24 to Feb. 24. And drastic drop from the 1,012 reported from Dec. 25 to Jan. 24.

In Wisconsin, people age 80-89 have been hardest hit by severe COVID-19 illness and death. That group accounts for 31.9% of all deaths in the state. That means 2,103 of all deaths were people in their 80s.

