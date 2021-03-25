Wausau dentists weigh in on giving the COVID-19 vaccine

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dentists are the newest group allowed to administer the COVID-19 vaccine after the most recent bill from Governor Tony Evers. Wausau Dentists Frederick Prehn says it’s a clear decision.

“I wish they rolled this out last January, I’ve been saying this since the get-go,” Dr. Prehn said.

For those who are worried about qualifications, dentists go through eight years of training after high school just like a medical doctor. They also are qualified for intermuscular shots.

“Our degrees are Doctor of Dental Surgery. We’re involved with Novacaine, extractions, implant placements,” Dr. Prehn said.

Since the COVID-19 vaccine needs to be placed in a special storage unit, dentists will need to go through a training period before giving out doses.

“As soon as we go through the day training, how to store and report the vaccination protocol, we’re able to bring the vaccine into our practices and administer the vaccine as necessary according to the protocol of the state government and CDC,” Dr. Prehn said.

Dentists are another option for people who are looking for vaccinations, Dr. Prehn says it’s one step closer to herd immunity.

“Typical dentist sees 30-40 patients a day in a dental office, we can get a lot of vaccines put out there,” Dr. Prehn said. “We’re excited to help with the healthcare of America.”

With the vaccination certification, dentists will also be able to give out doses of the flu vaccine in the fall.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.