VACCINE TEAM: CDC encouraging pregnant women to participate in vaccine data collection effort

(Jennifer Morejon WALB)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WSAW) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging pregnant women who receive the COVID-19 vaccine to participate in a program that monitors their health following inoculation.

v-safe pregnancy registry has been created to gather information on the health of pregnant people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. If people enrolled in v-safe report that they were pregnant at the time of vaccination or after vaccination, the registry staff might contact them to learn more. Participation is voluntary, and participants may opt out at any time.

As of Monday, more than 60,000 v-safe participants have indicated they were pregnant at the time they received COVID-19 vaccination. CDC is currently enrolling eligible participants and analyzing data to better understand how COVID-19 vaccination affects pregnant people.

There is currently no evidence that antibodies formed from the COVID-19 vaccination cause any problem with pregnancy, or the placenta. However, the CDC said data is limited. CDC established the v-safe COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry to gather information.

V-safe is CDC’s smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after vaccination. CLICK HERE to register.

