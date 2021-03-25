United Way of Marathon County launches Community Baby Shower

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of Marathon County is hosting a Community Baby Shower.

It’s not actually a party, but a way to make donations to help struggling families.

They need all sorts of baby stuff like diapers, blankets, gently used clothing or even strollers.

And this year they have a wish list at Amazon. Here’s a link https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2UOCZHN21FLUX?ref_=wl_share

“Even through the pandemic, we’ve been still serving families in need through Rebecca’s Closet. In 2020 alone we gave out nearly 7000 items for families in need,” says Sarah Laes, the Director of Affinity Group for the United Way of Marathon County.

You can donate items at Associated Bank and People’s State Bank through May 3. Then, May 3 through 7 at the United Way office.

The items will be distributed through Rebecca’s Closet, which is run by United Way volunteers.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.