Advertisement

United Way of Marathon County launches Community Baby Shower

Brian A. Gallagher’s resignation, announced in a farewell note, takes effect March 1. The...
Brian A. Gallagher’s resignation, announced in a farewell note, takes effect March 1. The group’s board of directors plans to announce an interim CEO before he leaves.(Source: United Way Worldwide)
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of Marathon County is hosting a Community Baby Shower.

It’s not actually a party, but a way to make donations to help struggling families.

They need all sorts of baby stuff like diapers, blankets, gently used clothing or even strollers.

And this year they have a wish list at Amazon. Here’s a link https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2UOCZHN21FLUX?ref_=wl_share

“Even through the pandemic, we’ve been still serving families in need through Rebecca’s Closet. In 2020 alone we gave out nearly 7000 items for families in need,” says Sarah Laes, the Director of Affinity Group for the United Way of Marathon County.

You can donate items at Associated Bank and People’s State Bank through May 3. Then, May 3 through 7 at the United Way office.

The items will be distributed through Rebecca’s Closet, which is run by United Way volunteers.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Vang.
Family remembers woman killed in Wausau, sets up GoFundMe for funeral
A man killed as a result of a traffic crash Monday near Knowlton has been identified as Arthur...
Authorities identify victim in Knowlton area crash
Xiomara Santiago, 40
Marshfield Police ask for help locating missing woman
Bob McManus was voted out by the Marshfield council 8-2.
Marshfield Common Council votes to remove Mayor
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder

Latest News

Air purifiers installed at Austin Straubel
Wisconsin Dells is seeing an uptick in visitors over the past few weeks.
Spring break tourism gives business boost to Wisconsin Dells
UWSP’s Zach Zech named WIAC Men’s Hockey Player of the Year.
UWSP’s Zach Zech named WIAC Men’s Hockey Player of the Year
Preventing bad falls in older adults
Preventing bad falls in older adults