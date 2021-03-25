State Superintendent candidate to meet Antigo supporters Thursday

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) -State School Superintendent candidate Deb Kerr will make a campaign stop in Antigo Thursday night.

The public is invited to meet Kerr at North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser Pl, in Antigo at 6 p.m. Seating is limited to 264 people.

Kerr faces Jill Underly, the Pecatonica Area School District Superintendent in the Spring Election.

The winner of the April 6 election will replace Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who took over as state superintendent in 2019 but declined to seek a full term.

