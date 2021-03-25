Shopko in Rothschild becoming Wausau VA Medical Center

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tomah VA finalized the purchase of the Shopko building in Rothschild on Tuesday. The staff says they were told about the purchase about a month ago.

“Our leadership announced to staff that we do have a site that we have procured. The old Shopko site in Rothschild,” Tomah VA Medical Center public affairs officer Scott Gomer said.

The new addition is something that the Village of Schofield is excited about. They also know it will be a major benefit to local veterans.

“We have so much to be thankful for with our veterans. To have a place for them to come and to get help and to get their medical care right here in Rothschild is huge,” Rothschild Village Administrator Gary Olsen said.

The clinic is expected to offer services for vision, hearing, and dental work. But since the Shopko building is so much bigger than the current location, the VA will bring new programs, too.

“So the new things would include things like acupuncture and chiropractic services. Whole health is a really big issue that helps veterans out. We’ve had great success in Tomah and we’ve expanded it out across the VA system,” Gomer said.

The plans for the new building are being drawn up right now. The building could be done by this time next year.

“Right now the project is in the design phase. We’re expecting an opening somewhere in the winter of 2021-22,” Gomer said.

The new medical center could also help other businesses in the area. Bringing life back to Business 51.

“The design for the building looks really sharp so it’s going to be a nice addition to the area. It’ll bring a lot more foot traffic in, it’ll help restaurants and everything in the area,” Olsen said.

