Advertisement

REPORT: Stevens Point native Trevor Anderson to transfer from Wisconsin

Wisconsin guard Trevor Anderson, right, goes up to shoot in front of Ohio State guard Duane...
Wisconsin guard Trevor Anderson, right, goes up to shoot in front of Ohio State guard Duane Washington during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)(NBC15)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by the Wisconsin State Journal, Stevens Point native and Wisconsin Badgers’ guard Trevor Anderson has entered the transfer portal.

The will be Anderson’s second transfer. The guard transferred from Green Bay to Wisconsin in 2017.

In his three years with the Badgers, Anderson averaged 2.4 points, 1.1 assists and 1.3 rebounds a game.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-year-old man is in the Lincoln County Jail and deputies are searching for two other...
1 arrested, 2 sought following Lincoln County pursuit
Xiomara Santiago, 40
Marshfield police release missing woman’s vehicle description
A man killed as a result of a traffic crash Monday near Knowlton has been identified as Arthur...
Authorities identify victim in Knowlton area crash
The El Paso Zoo has two security guards patrolling the area at all times. If the children had...
Kids seen on video inside chimpanzee exhibit at Texas zoo
Wausau Common Council approves new COVID ordinance, resolutions

Latest News

UWSP’s Zach Zech named WIAC Men’s Hockey Player of the Year.
UWSP’s Zach Zech named WIAC Men’s Hockey Player of the Year
UWSP's Zach Zech named WIAC Men's Hockey Player of the Year.
UWSP’s Zach Zech named WIAC Men’s Hockey Player of the Year
Former Wausau West hockey star Conley leads Omaha to NCAA Tournament
Former Wausau West hockey star Conley leads Omaha to NCAA Tournament
Former Wausau West hockey player and current Omaha Mavericks forward Kevin Conley.
Former Wausau West hockey star Conley leads Omaha to NCAA Tournament