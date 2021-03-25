REPORT: Stevens Point native Trevor Anderson to transfer from Wisconsin
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by the Wisconsin State Journal, Stevens Point native and Wisconsin Badgers’ guard Trevor Anderson has entered the transfer portal.
The will be Anderson’s second transfer. The guard transferred from Green Bay to Wisconsin in 2017.
In his three years with the Badgers, Anderson averaged 2.4 points, 1.1 assists and 1.3 rebounds a game.
