REPORT: Stevens Point native Trevor Anderson to transfer from Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by the Wisconsin State Journal, Stevens Point native and Wisconsin Badgers’ guard Trevor Anderson has entered the transfer portal.

#Badgers guard Trevor Anderson confirmed in a text message that he has entered the transfer portal. Will play his extra season elsewhere. — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) March 25, 2021

The will be Anderson’s second transfer. The guard transferred from Green Bay to Wisconsin in 2017.

In his three years with the Badgers, Anderson averaged 2.4 points, 1.1 assists and 1.3 rebounds a game.

