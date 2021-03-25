Parent poll shows the ups and downs of learning during the pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One year ago, America’s schools underwent an unprecedented shift: they shut their doors, transforming tens of millions of homes into virtual classrooms. In the blink of an eye, parents were forced into an unfamiliar role where they would be responsible for helping their kids learn from home while balancing their own, equally new home life.

While pundits have spent a great deal of time over the last year debating whether or not kids need a school building for a quality education, parents and teachers everywhere have been making learning happen. And a new survey finds the majority of parents believe it has been a success.

The Parent Pulse Data Poll conducted by the world’s learning company, Pearson and Connections Academy, finds:

80% are more comfortable with their children learning online than they were a year ago.

69% say children are enjoying it more.

75% agree their child learns well online; 81% say their children are getting good grades.

47% of parents prefer traditional school while 43% would choose an online or hybrid school experience.

Teachers get high marks - 90% agree their school has caring and quality educators.

Parents have seen unexpected and exciting growth in their children as a result of living and learning through the pandemic. The parents polled believe kids are more resilient, self-sufficient and better prepared for the demands of the future. While an overwhelming number agree that the year spent together has made their family closer.

While parents found many positives from this year-long experiment, there were also a number of challenges. Those polled are aware of inequities like the digital divide and lack of access to tools and technology for underserved students. They were also concerned about the lack of socialization and the implications it could have on their children’s mental health.

Mickey Revenaugh, co-founder of Pearson’s Connections Academy joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to break down the full results of the study and what it means for the future of education.

