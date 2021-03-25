Advertisement

Our Way care workers provide fun, stability for residents

Our Way Home gives residents familiarity, stability during COVID-19
Our Way Home gives residents familiarity, stability during COVID-19(WSAW)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 lockdown was complete for the residents of Our Way Adult Family Home.  That meant no normal activities and no family visits.

“That hurt my feelings too because I really love my family,” sad resident Beth Cochran.

The residents of the facility rely on consistency in their schedules and activities.  Because they are developmentally delayed, they don’t understand why the pandemic kept them from seeing loved ones and going about daily routines.

“So a lot of it was the staff stepping up into that family role and making sure that we still continued on the best that we could for them and their lives,” said manager Annie Kleinschmidt.

The personal care workers also wanted to give them familiar activities.  Two of the favorite things for them to do are shop at big box stores and go to McDonald’s.  That’s why they came up with the “store” where residents can purchase small personal items in one of the activity rooms.

They also created a “man cave” for four male residents who all live together and a movie theater in a garage, complete with popcorn machine.

“We decided to paint our wall white and put up a curtain and get a projector and we brought in a popcorn machine that we had and we started airing movies,” Kleinschmidt said.

During the lockdown all but three of the residents contracted covid-19.  Luckily, though some were repeatedly sent to the hospital, all of them recovered.

And under impossible circumstances, the new programs kept up the spirits of both workers and residents.

“The staff really rallied around the residents, and we will continue with all of our projects.  I mean we can’t start something and then take it away from them because they really look forward to it.  Consistency is huge for them,” Kleinschmidt said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-year-old man is in the Lincoln County Jail and deputies are searching for two other...
1 arrested, 2 sought following Lincoln County pursuit
Xiomara Santiago, 40
Marshfield police release missing woman’s vehicle description
A man killed as a result of a traffic crash Monday near Knowlton has been identified as Arthur...
Authorities identify victim in Knowlton area crash
The El Paso Zoo has two security guards patrolling the area at all times. If the children had...
Kids seen on video inside chimpanzee exhibit at Texas zoo
Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers won’t take your cash during games

Latest News

Rib Mountain hosts “Planning and a Pint”
'Run, hide and fight' classes
Mass shootings didn’t stop during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they declined in public places
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaking after touring the Ho-Chunk Nation's COVID-19 vaccination...
Gov. Evers tours Ho-Chunk Nation vaccination site
Students describe adjusting to different learning environments
Students describe adjusting to different learning environments