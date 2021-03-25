New FDA approved drug for multiple myeloma

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - March is Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month bringing attention to this second most common blood cancer after non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. And for those with myeloma, there’s news that the FDA has approved the first new treatment option in five years for patients who have been treated with at least one other prior drug.

One of these patients is Jenny Alhstrom, mother of six. Jenny was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2010. Multiple myeloma is a cancer of plasma cells -- white blood cells that produce antibodies. In myeloma, the plasma cells grow too much and crowd out normal cells in the bone marrow that produce red blood cells, platelets and other white blood cells. Myeloma can spread throughout bone marrow, causing much damage to bones and other organs throughout the body.

After searching on her own for treatments and research looking for a cure and finding nothing but gaps in simplified information that patients could use to advocate for themselves, Jenny started the non-profit website Myelomacrowd.org. The site allows patients to come together, offering education; supporting research; conducting live meetings and seminars; and much more. Jenny’s personal mission is to help others also suffering with multiple myeloma and empower them with information to make informed decisions.

In December, the FDA approved the drug XPOVIO® as the first new treatment option in five years for multiple myeloma patients who have previously been treated with at least one other drug. The first in its class of drug, developed by Karyopharm, XPOVIO was previously approved in 2019 under the FDA’s Accelerated Approval Program for patients whose disease had not responded to at least four other prior therapeutic treatments.

Jenny joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to share her experience. She was joined by Dr. Parameswaran Hari, Chief of Hematology Oncology at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

