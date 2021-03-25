Local educators recognized by peers as best in the state

(WSAW) -Two central Wisconsin educators have been recognized by the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators for their achievements.

Howe Elementary Principal Tina Miller was recognized as Wisconsin Elementary Principal of the Year. The school is located in Wisconsin Rapids.

Marathon High School Principal Dave Beranek was recognized as the 2021 State Principal of the Year for Wisconsin High Schools. Beranek was surprised during a special ceremony Thursday. Superintendent Rick Parks said Beranek has been principal for 21 years. He said Beranek has a special way of building relationships with students and staff.

AWSA is comprised of associate principals, principals, aspiring administrators, and academically-oriented district administrators.

