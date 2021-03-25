Advertisement

Local educators recognized by peers as best in the state

Marathon High School Principal Dave Beranek (L) and Howe Elementary Principal Tina Miller (R)
Marathon High School Principal Dave Beranek (L) and Howe Elementary Principal Tina Miller (R)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) -Two central Wisconsin educators have been recognized by the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators for their achievements.

Howe Elementary Principal Tina Miller was recognized as Wisconsin Elementary Principal of the Year. The school is located in Wisconsin Rapids.

Marathon High School Principal Dave Beranek was recognized as the 2021 State Principal of the Year for Wisconsin High Schools. Beranek was surprised during a special ceremony Thursday. Superintendent Rick Parks said Beranek has been principal for 21 years. He said Beranek has a special way of building relationships with students and staff.

AWSA is comprised of associate principals, principals, aspiring administrators, and academically-oriented district administrators.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-year-old man is in the Lincoln County Jail and deputies are searching for two other...
1 arrested, 2 sought following Lincoln County pursuit
Xiomara Santiago, 40
Marshfield police release missing woman’s vehicle description
A man killed as a result of a traffic crash Monday near Knowlton has been identified as Arthur...
Authorities identify victim in Knowlton area crash
The El Paso Zoo has two security guards patrolling the area at all times. If the children had...
Kids seen on video inside chimpanzee exhibit at Texas zoo
Wausau Common Council approves new COVID ordinance, resolutions

Latest News

Friday's Forecast
First Alert Weather: More sunshine and warmer on Friday
How our student panel is affected by the release of the COVID-19 vaccine
How our student panel is affected by the release of the COVID-19 vaccine
Former Rothschild Shopko store to become VA clinic
Former Rothschild Shopko store to become VA clinic
Limestone Community School in Limestone and schools in RSU 39, Caribou, will provide remote...
Parent poll shows the ups and downs of learning during the pandemic
Gov. Evers announces Marathon Co. mass vaccination site will open April 6
Gov. Evers announces Marathon Co. mass vaccination site will open April 6