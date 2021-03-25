Lake Michigan Circle Tour

Experience the beauty of Lake Michigan and scenic locales in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois including two nights on Mackinac Island. Begin with a tour of Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Next we arrive in Door County, the Cape Cod of the Midwest, for a classic Wisconsin fish boil, a tour of the famous Eagle Bluff Lighthouse in Peninsula State Park, and more.

Travel through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for two nights in delightful Mackinac Island. Explore this one-of-a-kind destination by horse-drawn carriage and enjoy free time at leisure. Complete the circle around Lake Michigan back in Chicago for a tour of the Windy City before we return home.

