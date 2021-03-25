Advertisement

Grocery giveaway to be held Friday for in-need Marathon County residents

Food box giveaway (FILE)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Five-hundred pre-pack food boxes will be given away Friday at the Wausau Salvation Army.

The food is for Marathon County residents who are in need. The boxes include meat, dairy and produce. There are no income requirements or restrictions other than one box per household.

The giveaway is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Residents may drive up 2nd Avenue from the north and when directed, drive behind The Salvation Army Social Services building at 202 Callon Street and collect the groceries.

“We have adjusted the distribution times slightly. Hopefully, this will help those who were unable to get a food box during other distribution times,” said Major Paul Logan, The Salvation Army, Wausau. “We are happy that this is one more way we can work with fellow community organizations in the Hunger Coalition to help families during a time when they may be experiencing increased financial pressure.”

The Salvation Army also has a food pantry and free bread and produce giveaway, available Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. via the Callon Street entrance. Masks and gloves are provided and required. There aren’t any income requirements or restrictions on the number of times people can receive the free bread and produce per week, but it is as supplies last.

