First Alert Weather: More clouds and a bit cooler

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This month of March is currently running in the top 5 for the warmest on record in Wausau. Today will still be considered above average when it comes to temperatures, but cooler compared to the past couple of days. Clouds will be more common than breaks of sun with afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 40s.

Some clouds tonight and chilly with lows in the mid 20s north, to the upper 20s to near 30 in Central Wisconsin. A fair amount of sunshine to wrap up the work week tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Times of rain, mixed with snow up north. (WSAW)

Rain/snow showers will wind down Saturday night. (WSAW)

Around a quarter inch of rainfall is possible on Saturday. (WSAW)

The streak of pleasant weekend weather will come to an end for this last weekend of March. Cloudy on Saturday with periods of rain showers. The rain could mix with snow at times in the Northwoods. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. The rain showers in Central Wisconsin will wind down Saturday night, while the rain/snow showers up north will lead to a minor slushy accumulation on non-paved surfaces during the evening. Some slippery spots on area roads up north are possible. Sunday is breezy with some sun. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible on Sunday, especially in the morning. (WSAW)

Monday is noticeably milder with more sun than clouds and temperatures rising into the upper 50s to around 60. Breezy on Tuesday with increasing clouds. A chance of showers late in the day. High in the low 60s. A cold front will slide through the region Tuesday night with evening showers possible. Cooler on Wednesday wrap up March with some sun. Highs in the upper 30s. April begins chilly with a mix of sun and clouds next Thursday. Highs only in the mid 30s.

