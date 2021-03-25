BUDDY CHECK 7: COVID vaccines and mammograms, which is more important?

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Even as COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up, there’s still concern for some people to set foot in a hospital right now. That’s leading to routine screenings getting canceled.

Recent guidance looks to help people make a decision about getting a COVID shot, and also scheduling a mammogram.

The Society of Breast Imaging suggests you avoid scheduling a mammogram for 4-6 weeks after receiving a COVID vaccine. They say some patients can experience enlarged lymph nodes after getting the shot, which can hinder an accurate mammogram reading.

Dr. Sarah Nielsen with Marshfield Clinic says, “We see swelling with all vaccines. This one, we’re seeing more of and a greater response. And, that was seen under the arm on the side of the injection. But, it’s an important finding because breast cancer and lymphoma can also show up as a swollen lymph node on the mammogram and so that’s an important finding that we would want to further evaluate.”

Dr. Nielsen says regular mammograms are extremely important, as well as the vaccine, so if you can’t line the appointments up accordingly- keep them both.

Just be sure to alert your doctor which arm you received the vaccine, so they can examine the images properly.

