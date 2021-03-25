Air purifiers installed at Austin Straubel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Air travelers may notice several air purification devices at Austin Straubel International Airport.

The airport is the first in the nation to get these devices, which company officials say use ultraviolet light to get rid of 99.99% of airborne pathogens, including the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

“There’s no better perfect place for us to begin than in a medium-sized airport here in the Midwest, where the people are good people and they understand what we’re trying to do, and are willing to work with us so that we can bring this technology,” said Paul Lockhart, the CEO of Novisphere.

These same devices were designed for hospitals and schools, and have also been used in restaurants and other high-traffic areas.

As Action 2 News previously reported, officials at Austin Straubel say they’re finally seeing their numbers return to those before the pandemic, with passengers approaching 1,000 per day.

Within the past year, airport officials implemented a new cleanliness campaign called “Flying GRB Means Clean”, and it was started to make sure passengers felt as safe as possible while flying during the pandemic.

Another Green Bay area transportation system, Green Bay Metro, installed air-purifying system on buses last year to fight COVID-19. Green Bay Metro was the first transit authority in the nation to install the purifying system in its entire fleet.

