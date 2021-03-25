2 arrested after Lincoln County car chase, police searching for third vehicle

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - At least two people are in police custody and law enforcement is searching for a third suspect after a car chase early Thursday morning in Lincoln County.

Police tell NewsChannel 7 that the chase began near a storage facility on the north side of Merrill.

Three separate vehicles were involved in the pursuit with police stopping and arresting the driver of one car at the corner of 5th and Spruce. Officers were able to stop a second vehicle involved at the corner of 5th and Prospect. That driver was also taken into custody.

Officers have not shared what type of vehicle it is that they are searching for at this time or what lead to the chase.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.