WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 44: Changing the Norm

Podcast Logo
Podcast Logo(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are breaking barriers. Their front office is the first female-majority front office in Northwoods League history.

Chloe de Vries and Hannah Jurgens talk with Matt Infield about how they feel it’s important. As Hannah put it, they want “to have people stop thinking that’s cool that we work in baseball. And instead just thinking of that as a normal thing.”

If you have any episode ideas, email sports@wsaw.com.

