Winter takes toll on docks at Bukolt Park, replacement dock expected to be finished in May

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -The city of Stevens Point is accepting donations to update and replace the boat docks at Bukolt Park. The docks are no longer safe due to damage from winter’s freeze and thaw cycle. The docks are 25 years old.

The process to remove the docks will take place this week. The area will be closed during construction.

During construction, two seasonal boat docks will be available for public use. The replacement permanent docks are expected to be finished by Memorial Day.

Bukolt Park is a 56-acre park on the Wisconsin River in Stevens Point.

To make a donation to fund the project, contact the Stevens Point Parks, Recreation and Forestry office at 715-346-1531.

