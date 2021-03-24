Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg urges Marathon County to ‘Stop Asian Hate’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mayor Katie Rosenberg has a message for Marathon County residents: ‘Stop Asian Hate.’

In a press release from the mayor and Director of Wausau Hmong American Center Yee Leng Xiong, Rosenberg says anti-Asian hatred is not welcomed in the area.

“Harassment, bullying, and trolling have no home here in Wausau and Marathon County,” said Mayor Rosenberg.

This comes after the shootings in Georgia, killing eight individuals, including six Asian people. As well as the recent Wausau homicide, taking the life of 30-year-old Lily Vang.

Rosenberg says aside from violent hate crimes, she has become aware of internet trolling and indirect discrimination.

“I didn’t know what was happening to people until Yee Leng told me,” she explained. “So, we need to talk about this. We’ll have a time when we need to share these stories, even if it hurts. And I’m hoping it will help bring each other together and support each other more.”

Xiong explains a couple experiences in the press release.

Mayor Rosenberg also encourages individuals who are victims of Asian hate or witness it to report in.

“If you are being harassed or have been assaulted, please report those crimes to your local law enforcement agency,” Rosenberg said. “Call 911 if you are experiencing an immediate threat.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.