Wausau Common Council approves new COVID ordinance, resolutions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Common Council is moving forward with creating a temporary ordinance that relaxes certain code requirements during the covid-19 pandemic.

The new ordinance allows temporary outdoor seating for bars and restaurants and allows possessing and drinking alcohol on city streets. That will last until New Year’s Eve.

The council also passed 2 resolutions, the first of which authorizes a modification to the city’s fees and license schedule for businesses.

The second extends the city’s mask resolution by two months, to May 31st. That passed by a 7-3 vote.

“I am not going to be supporting this resolution at this time based on 98% of the people are not in favor of this. " said 10th District Alderperson Lou Larson.

“When there’s an issue that comes up that we feel a need for the city to make a definitive decision... This is one of them.” 4th District Alderperson Tom Neal commented.

Governor Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate expires April 5th; there has been no indication so far if he plans to extend it.

