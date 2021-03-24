Advertisement

WATCH: Texas deputy nearly struck by oncoming 18-wheeler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video Tuesday night featuring a close call for one of its deputies.

The dashcam video seen on Facebook shows a deputy stopped for a wreck. An 18-wheeler speeds into the shot and hits the car, with the deputy jumping out of the way.

The incident happened on U.S. 59 in Wharton County.

“Yet another reason to slow down when you see emergency lights. Very close call this morning for Corporal Fiala and the driver of this vehicle,” said the department in its post.

Copyright 2021 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Vang.
Family remembers woman killed in Wausau, sets up GoFundMe for funeral
Bob McManus was voted out by the Marshfield council 8-2.
Marshfield Common Council votes to remove Mayor
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Xiomara Santiago, 40
Marshfield Police ask for help locating missing woman
A man killed as a result of a traffic crash Monday near Knowlton has been identified as Arthur...
Authorities identify victim in Knowlton area crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows the...
Virginia, with 2nd-most executions, outlaws death penalty
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was booked into jail murder charges a day after the mass shooting...
Survivor of Colorado victim: A hole ‘that won’t be filled’
The percentage of vaccinations for those eligible as of March 24th.
VACCINE TRACKER: Local vaccination percentage information
Artist rendering of proposed Beloit casino (Courtesy: WIFR-TV)
Gov. Evers approves plans for Ho-Chunk casino in Beloit