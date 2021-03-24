Advertisement

VACCINE TRACKER: Half of 65+ population is fully vaccinated

Vaccine Tracker
Vaccine Tracker(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A little more than half of Wisconsin’s 65 and older population is fully vaccinated against severe COVID-19 illness.

The latest data released Wednesday on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ website shows 51% or 519,238 people have received both doses. And more than 73% of that age group has started the vaccine series.

