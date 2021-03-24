Advertisement

UWSP’s Zach Zech named WIAC Men’s Hockey Player of the Year

By Reece Van Haaften
Mar. 24, 2021
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UWSP senior Zach Zech has been named the WIAC Men’s Hockey Player of the Year.

“It’s an honor,” said Zech. “It’s an honor really just to get recognized like that. It’s a special thing. It was definitely a cool feeling.”

The forward is the fifth Pointer in the past eight seasons to be bestowed the WIAC Men’s Hockey Player of the Year Award. This is also the second straight season Zech has been named a First-Team All-WIAC selection.

Zech tallied seven assists and four goals for 11 points including an impressive three-point performance against Stout on Feb. 26.

“I think I’ve got a good hockey IQ,” said Zech. “I came to a program that lets you excel and wants you to excel and pushes you to be your best.”

He recently signed a contract with the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL.

Colin Raver was also named First-Team All-WIAC. Steven Quagliata and Ryan Orgel were named honorable mention.

