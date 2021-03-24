Advertisement

School headmaster on leave after forcing Black student to kneel in apology

By News 12 Long Island Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (News 12) - The white headmaster of a Catholic school in New York has been placed on leave after he made a Black student kneel in apology, saying it was “the African way.”

Mother Trisha Paul says her 11-year-old son told her he had a disagreement with his literature teacher in February and was sent to the headmaster’s office at his Catholic school, St. Martin de Porres Marianist in Uniondale, New York.

She says the sixth grader, who is Black, told her that headmaster John Holian, who is white, told him to get on his knees and apologize to the teacher.

Paul confronted Holian, who confirmed her son’s story. The mother says he told her he had gotten the idea from how a past Nigerian student’s father had disciplined his son and that this was “the African way.”

“What I’m assuming, because he mentioned the African family, I just assume that he felt because he was Black, that he had to kneel before the teacher to apologize, simply because he was Black,” Paul said.

School officials have now put Holian on a leave of absence amid an internal review of the incident. They sent an email to parents that said the school “neither condones nor accepts the actions of our headmaster.”

Paul says her son is not attending in-person classes right now, opting instead for remote learning. She’s looking for a therapist for him because she says the entire incident has changed him.

“He’s not the same bubbly, outgoing, friendly boy that we all know my son to be,” she said.

Paul says her son is on the honor roll and has never previously had any disciplinary problems. She says the incident between him and his teacher stemmed from working on the wrong assignment during class.

She hopes to keep this from happening to other Black children and would like Holian to step down or, at the least, apologize.

“If he acknowledges what he did was not appropriate, then I can do nothing but accept the apology,” she said.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Long Island via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Vang.
Family remembers woman killed in Wausau, sets up GoFundMe for funeral
Bob McManus was voted out by the Marshfield council 8-2.
Marshfield Common Council votes to remove Mayor
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Sadie Bocek's school photo.
Crandon child works to find her right diagnosis
Police: Remains of missing woman found on Menominee Reservation

Latest News

Xiomara Santiago, 40
Marshfield Police ask for help locating missing woman
President Joe Biden talks to pool reporters at the White House on Sunday.
Biden’s disciplined agenda rollout tested by the unexpected
FILE - President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the...
Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Harris says Biden would not exclude executive action
FILE - In this April 10, 2020, file photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf speaks at a news...
Oakland launches guaranteed pay plan for low-income people of color
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was booked into jail murder charges a day after the mass shooting...
GRAPHIC: Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions, official says