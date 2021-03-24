REPORT: Green Bay re-signs tight end Marcedes Lewis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers have re-signed Marcedes Lewis to a two-year deal worth $8-million.

Lewis played in 15 games last season reeling in 10 catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns.

The 36-year-old is entering his 16th season in the league and fourth with the Packers.

While in Green Bay, Lewis has snared 28 catches for 302 yards and four touchdowns.

