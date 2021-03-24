Advertisement

REPORT: Green Bay re-signs tight end Marcedes Lewis

Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle...
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(WSAW)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers have re-signed Marcedes Lewis to a two-year deal worth $8-million.

Lewis played in 15 games last season reeling in 10 catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns.

The 36-year-old is entering his 16th season in the league and fourth with the Packers.

While in Green Bay, Lewis has snared 28 catches for 302 yards and four touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Vang.
Family remembers woman killed in Wausau, sets up GoFundMe for funeral
A man killed as a result of a traffic crash Monday near Knowlton has been identified as Arthur...
Authorities identify victim in Knowlton area crash
Xiomara Santiago, 40
Marshfield Police ask for help locating missing woman
Bob McManus was voted out by the Marshfield council 8-2.
Marshfield Common Council votes to remove Mayor
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder

Latest News

UWSP’s Zach Zech named WIAC Men’s Hockey Player of the Year.
UWSP’s Zach Zech named WIAC Men’s Hockey Player of the Year
Podcast Logo
WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 44: Changing the Norm
UWSP's Zach Zech named WIAC Men's Hockey Player of the Year.
UWSP’s Zach Zech named WIAC Men’s Hockey Player of the Year
Phillips’ Mike Eggebrecht named NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
Phillips’ Mike Eggebrecht named NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year