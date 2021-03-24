Protecting kids from accidental battery ingestion

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The American Academy of Pediatrics is urging caregivers to learn the facts about accidental lithium coin battery ingestions, as cases soar due to more people staying at-home during pandemic.

The AAP is on a mission to help educate parents and caregivers about the importance of lithium coin battery safety to help prevent accidental lithium coin battery ingestions.

Dr. Ben Hoffman, chair of the Council on Injury, Violence & Poison Prevention of the American Academy of Pediatrics, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday to share key information every caregiver should know about to keep children safe.

