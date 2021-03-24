Advertisement

Phillips’ Mike Eggebrecht named NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHILLIPS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2021 NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year is Mike Eggebrecht of Phillips High School.

Our sports department made the trek to Phillips to surprise coach Eggebrecht with the award.

“I had no inclination when I walked in,” said Eggebrecht. “They got me here through other methods. When I saw it, I kind of knew. When I saw NewsChannel 7 (and) I knew the box was there and the whole team was sitting here, and I knew that that award was out there...I’m very appreciative. (I’m) very happy. (I) love things when you get voted on by other coaches.”

Eggebrecht led the Loggers to a 19-2 record including an unblemished Marawood-North Conference crown and a sectional finals appearance.

After coaching the girls’ basketball team for six years, this is Eggebrecht’s first NewsChannel 7 Coach of the Year award.

“We put in a lot of time as coaches,” said Eggebrecht. “We put in a lot of time with these kids in grades and school. It really means that we’re doing something positive, and we’re doing it the right way, and other coaches are noticing it.”

The award is voted on by the coaches of Northcentral Wisconsin.

