Milwaukee Brewers won’t take your cash during games

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers are going cashless. The change is one of many at the American Family Field after 18 months of being closed to fans.

The Brewers made the announcement Wednesday, stating that the ballpark’s guidelines were developed in collaboration with the MLB and the City of Milwaukee ensure the safety of fans and employees.

The guidelines include:

No cash payments : If fans have cash, there will be kiosks around the ballpark where they can exchange cash for a prepaid card – if not fully used at American Family Field, these cards can be used outside the ballpark where credit cards are accepted. There are no fees for this service.

Mobile concession ordering: Concessions will be available through the MLB Ballpark App for safety and convenience. Mobile concession ordering is also available via texting the word ‘food’ to 41835 or via QR code.

Digital ticketing: All ticketing will be digital and accessed through the MLB Ballpark App with option for pre-paid parking pass for fan convenience and no-touch entry.

No bags will be permitted: This is to expedite entrance and minimize touch points between security and fans. No bags other than purses or wristlets not exceeding 9″ x 5″ x 2″ and ADA/medical bags, manufactured diaper bags will be allowed.

Face coverings must be warn by all fans ages two and older: Fans must always wear a facial covering over nose and mouth – except while actively eating and drinking in their designated seating pods. No exceptions will be made to the mask requirement.

Fans must socially distance themselves at all times: Fans are encouraged to enjoy the game from their seating pod with the exception of visiting concessions, one of the Team Stores or the restroom.

Tailgating will not be permitted.

Fans feeling ill, who have had close contact with a COVID-19 positive person or are awaiting test results will not be permitted to enter the stadium.

