Mass vaccination sites and the reach into underserved and rural communities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While mass vaccination sites have the capacity to vaccinate large numbers of people every day, reaching vulnerable populations has been a critical challenge. To be efficient and ensure equitable access to the vaccine for more patients, these sites require medical and logistical expertise, as well as the right technology.

To increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine, health systems are partnering with healthcare software company, Epic, to equip and assist more than 100 mass vaccination sites across the country with the technology needed to vaccinate more people. Both mass vaccination sites and traditional clinical settings, the software is being used to administer and document more than 500,000 vaccinations daily.

On Wednesday, Nick Frenzer, an implementation executive at Epic, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench to explain this undertaking and how patients across the country can easily schedule their vaccinations.

DID YOU KNOW:

If you are one of the hundreds of millions of people who has a MyChart account, you can use it to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine.

In February, the weather interrupted vaccine distribution across the country. It takes multiple partners to ensure that the vaccine makes it from a manufacturing facility into the arm of the patient. As vaccine distribution ramps up again, more supply will be available, but for the next few months demand will continue to outpace supply.

The U.S. is averaging 1.7 million vaccinations per day, and this number will grow as supply increases.

Not all vaccination appointments must be made online. Efforts are being made to ensure that appointments are reserved for persons who don’t have internet access or are not comfortable using the internet. They are reaching out using phone banks, letters, emails and texts.

To learn more, visit https://www.mychart.com/

