Low interest rates continue to fuel home sales in Wisconsin

Home for Sale
Home for Sale(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(AP) -MILWAUKEE - It’s been another record for home sales in Wisconsin this past month. The latest figures from the Wisconsin Realtors Association found nearly 4,395 sales of existing homes in February, up 5.5 percent from the same month last year.

Marquette University economist David Clark, who produces the monthly reports in conjunction with the WRA, says extremely low mortgage rates have continued to strengthen the housing sector.

Clark says the winter market may be seeing spillover from last year’s peak months of May through August. The ongoing high demand and limited supply pushed the median home price up about 13% in February, to $215,000.

