Homemade plaques bring nursing homes joy

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - People living at nursing homes in Merrill will soon have something fun to make them smile and help them get through the pandemic.

Over 200 plaques with messages of encouragement will be in the hands of people living at nursing homes like Pinecrest, Bell Tower and Woodland Court with the hope to bring joy during a hard time.

“You are loved, we care about you, we’re thinking about you” are some of the sayings that are written on wooden plaques. Although it’s a simple gesture, it’s the meaning behind the plaques that really matters.

“I felt like if we can do something small, to show them that they’re loved and that they’re needed so that they can get through this,” Organizer Kelly O’Day said.

O’Day was attending a Wisconsin Association of Campgrounds Convention last weekend when he came up with the idea to have kids create wooden plaques as a reminder of love.

“I was trying to think of an idea that would make sense and it seemed to me that no one’s been hit harder than people that have been in nursing homes,” O’Day said.

On Wednesday afternoon, O’Day brought some plaques to show Pinecrest resident Al Curtis.

“It’s kind of nice to get, particularly when you know some kid did it,” Curtis said.

Many people at nursing homes have lost loved ones and contact with family, so these plaques help give them a sense of belonging.

“It’s nice to get something from someone else whether it’s somebody you know or somebody that’s strange. Whether it’s cards, notes, paper, whatever,” Curtis said.

O’Day is now getting local elementary schools involved as a class project.

Soon nearly 225 people in nursing homes will get their own plaque.

“I’m proud of the Merrill community and the way they’ve stepped behind this project to help people that have been hit the hardest by the Covid pandemic,” O’Day said.

O’Day’s work isn’t done. He wants this to be something that continues and hopes more schools come to him eager to help. O’Day can be reached via email at kelly.oday@thrivent.com.

