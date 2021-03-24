Advertisement

Gov. Evers approves plans for Ho-Chunk casino in Beloit

Artist rendering of proposed Beloit casino (Courtesy: WIFR-TV)
Artist rendering of proposed Beloit casino (Courtesy: WIFR-TV)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed off on the Ho-Chunk Nation’s plans to open a casino and entertainment complex in Beloit. The U.S. Department of the Interior in April approved taking 32 acres in Beloit into trust for the purpose of developing the complex.

Federal law gives governors the power to approve or reject off-reservation casinos. Evers promised in 2018 when he was running for governor he would approve the project.

WI Governor Tony Evers has issued his concurrence on the Nation's Beloit Gaming fee-to-trust application!!!

Posted by Ho-Chunk Nation Legislative Branch on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

He said Wednesday that the project will create thousands of jobs. The Department of the Interior now must issue a final determination on taking the land into trust, and Evers and the Ho-Chunk must amend the tribe’s gaming compact.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Vang.
Family remembers woman killed in Wausau, sets up GoFundMe for funeral
Bob McManus was voted out by the Marshfield council 8-2.
Marshfield Common Council votes to remove Mayor
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Xiomara Santiago, 40
Marshfield Police ask for help locating missing woman
A man killed as a result of a traffic crash Monday near Knowlton has been identified as Arthur...
Authorities identify victim in Knowlton area crash

Latest News

The percentage of vaccinations for those eligible as of March 24th.
VACCINE TRACKER: Local vaccination percentage information
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 cases, deaths rise across Wisconsin
Vaccine Tracker
VACCINE TRACKER: Half of 65+ population is fully vaccinated
Thursday Forecast
First Alert Soggy Wednesday Forecast