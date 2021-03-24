Gov. Evers approves plans for Ho-Chunk casino in Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed off on the Ho-Chunk Nation’s plans to open a casino and entertainment complex in Beloit. The U.S. Department of the Interior in April approved taking 32 acres in Beloit into trust for the purpose of developing the complex.

Federal law gives governors the power to approve or reject off-reservation casinos. Evers promised in 2018 when he was running for governor he would approve the project.

WI Governor Tony Evers has issued his concurrence on the Nation's Beloit Gaming fee-to-trust application!!! Posted by Ho-Chunk Nation Legislative Branch on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

He said Wednesday that the project will create thousands of jobs. The Department of the Interior now must issue a final determination on taking the land into trust, and Evers and the Ho-Chunk must amend the tribe’s gaming compact.

