First Alert Soggy Wednesday Forecast

By Chad Franzen
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Much needed rainfall will continue at times for Wednesday, with temperatures remaining above normal and highs back in the 50s.  Rain and showers will begin to taper off for Wednesday night, with total rainfall throughout central Wisconsin ranging from 0.50″-0.75″ by the time the rain ends Wednesday night. Parts of the Northwoods seeing some snow showers mixing in throughout Wednesday evening with some very minor slushy accumulation possible far north and northwest.

More Showers
More Showers

Expect a quick cool down for the last few days of the week with another round of showers arriving Saturday and Sunday.  Temperatures may be cool enough in the late evening and early morning hours, that there may be some slushy snow accumulation across the northern part of the area during that time.

More showers will return for the last few days of March, with a rebound in temperatures lasting in to the first few days of April.  An even bigger warm up may arrive for the second weekend of April.

Warming Up
Warming Up

