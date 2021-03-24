Coworking spaces in demand with increased remote work

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Coworking, or working remotely in an independent office space, has become a trend in recent years.

A work space, away from home, amid a global pandemic.

“There’s a sense of energy you can feed off of and you’re just more motivated to get some of your work done,” says Elaine Coughlin, CoLab community manager.

Coughlin says because more people have been forced to work remotely, there is a larger market of people considering coworking than ever before.

“We see a lot of remote workers, folks who might work for a company that’s on the west or east coast we have folks who work by themselves, so that could be an entrepreneur, a freelancer, a designer, they run their own business,” says Coughlin. “Maybe they have a brick and mortar business but they don’t have the office environment.”

An environment where the biggest draw, is flexibility.

“It helps you get out of your house if you’re working there, whether it is alone or part of a virtual team,” says Coughlin.

Open for less than a year before the pandemic hit last March, Coughlin says the space’s clientele has shifted.

“We do have that initial base of members but we are starting to get inquiries from other folks inside the community and even outside the community who now might have hybrid positions,” says Coughlin.

Kyle Lehman, co-founder of Ivy Media, says the company’s facilities made it possible for his young startup business to endure the pandemic.

“If we needed any information about funding, it was just a quick slack message to one of the admins at the space and allowed us to get a lot of grants that we wouldn’t have known about if we weren’t members of the space,” says Lehman.

A collaborate space, providing a seat, other than at the kitchen table.

CoLab has held a max capacity of 15 over the duration of the last year to allow for social distancing, but now with the rise in inquiries coupled with the vaccine rollout, the doors are officially back open to the public.

