KNOWLTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A man killed as a result of a traffic crash Monday near Knowlton has been identified as Arthur Altenburg, 91.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. on County Road X. Investigators said no other vehicles were involved.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol investigated the crash.

