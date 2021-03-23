Wisconsin Senate votes to take control of state’s share of federal virus money
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Senate has voted to take control of the state’s share of the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package away from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Instead, lawmakers would have the ability to decide how to spend the estimated $5.7 billion coming for state and local governments.
It was one of several coronavirus-related bills the Legislature was voting on Tuesday.
The Republican-controlled Assembly also passed bills that would prohibit the government and employers from requiring people to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
It also approved a measure prohibiting the closure of churches during a pandemic.
