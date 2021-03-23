Wisconsin leads nation in COVID vaccine-allocation use

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - As of Tuesday, 1 in 4 Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 1 in 10 have been fully vaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports those stats put Wisconsin first in the nation in terms of doses used. Wisconsin providers have administered more than 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine representing 94% of the available supply.

Vaccinations began in mid-December.

