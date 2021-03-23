Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers claim $555K in expenses during pandemic

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin legislators claimed more than $555,000 for traveling to and working in Madison in 2020, even though they never convened for a floor session during the last eight months of a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate and Assembly chief clerks released records Tuesday that show legislators claimed $555,159 in per diem expenses.

That’s on top of their $53,000 annual salaries.

The Legislature adjourned its two-year session just before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020.

Lawmakers convened in April to pass a COVID relief bill but took the rest of the year off to campaign.

Legislators claimed about $800,000 in expenses in 2018, their last campaign year before 2020.

