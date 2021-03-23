Wausau School District eyes fully in-person instruction for upcoming school year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board is expected to decide next month if the 2021-2022 school year will be fully in-person.

Tuesday, the district’s Education and Operations Committee voted unanimously to move forward with a proposal to open schools five days a week. If approved, the district would no longer offer remote learning in its brick-and-mortar schools starting Sept. 1.

Instead, families who would like to have their children learn remotely next school year would need to enroll in the district’s virtual school, WAVE.

Final board action will be taken at the April 12 regular Board of Education meeting.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.