VACCINE Q&A: Do you need to restart the vaccine series if you are behind in scheduling?

Vaccine Team Q & A - WEAU
(WEAU)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The NewsChannel 7 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine second dose timeline. For maximum effectiveness, the Pfizer’s second dose is scheduled three weeks after the first, and the Moderna vaccine’s second dose is scheduled four weeks later.

If it’s been longer than 6 weeks since I’ve gotten my first dose of vaccine, do I need to restart my series?

No. Six weeks is what the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends and has data for showing effectiveness, but getting the second dose when you can is still an option and you don’t have to restart the series.

Wisconsin is well above the national average when it comes to having people get their two-dose series completed on time. More than 93% of Wisconsinites have done that and another 5% are still in the window to complete their series on time. The national average is 88% of people vaccinated with a two-dose series vaccine.

