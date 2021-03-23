Advertisement

Tools available to job seekers as technology changes the future of work

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 10 million Americans are currently unemployed, technology is rapidly changing the future of work, and college degrees are out of reach for many people. You shouldn’t need a diploma to have economic security, and it is hard for people to know where to turn.  Last summer Google announced the expansion of their Google Career Certificates program to help more workers get job-ready skills to enter high demand fields. Now, these programs will be available on Coursera for anyone, expanding access to even more job seekers.

It is estimated that by 2025, 50% of people will need reskilling as adoption of technology increases. Google provides digital tools to help people navigate the changing employment landscape and train for jobs in areas like Data Analytics, Project Management, and UX Design with no degree or experience required. Their tools also help job seekers find jobs online and help small businesses improve their online presence and reach more customers.

Lisa Gevelber, vice president of Grow with Google, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to discuss the new Google Certificates Program and how it’s helping job seekers.

