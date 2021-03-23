Advertisement

Suspect sought in shooting at Madison homeless shelter

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting at a Madison homeless shelter has left one man wounded by a shooter who is on the run.

One officer who confronted the armed suspect fired his or her weapon, but did not hit anyone, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Madison police were dispatched to the temporary men’s shelter for a medical issue about 7:30 p.m. Monday. Officers heard gunshots inside the building and confronted the suspect. Police found a man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

