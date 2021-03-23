Stevens Point Police warn of catalytic converter thefts

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is the latest agency warning its residents to take steps to prevent the theft of catalytic converters.

Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain valuable metals, like platinum, palladium or rhodium. AllState reports it takes about a minute for one to be removed from a vehicle. Stevens Point Police said they’ve have numerous reports of the thefts, primarily from Toyota Prius owners.

Victims will immediately notice something is wrong with their vehicles. The sound only gets worse when accelerating.

Wausau Police had two reports of catalytic converters theft both reported on March 1. Both vehicles were Toyota Priuses. Wausau Police said the timing of the thefts makes it likely they are connected. A catalytic converter was also reported stolen from a company vehicle in Schofield on March 2.

The cost to have the part replaced is about $2,500 with labor.

Consider these tips to help protect your car from catalytic converter theft:

When possible, park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances.

If you have a garage at your house, park your car inside and keep the garage door shut.

Have the catalytic converter welded to your car’s frame, which may make it harder to steal.

Consider engraving your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the catalytic converter — this may help alert a scrap dealer that it was stolen and make it easier to identify the owner.

Calibrate your car’s alarm to set off when it detects vibration.

**ALERT** Stevens Point Police Department has taken multiple reports of catalytic converter thefts this past week -... Posted by Stevens Point Police Department on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.