State Superintendent candidate to meet Wausau supporters Tuesday

Jill Underly campaign photo
Jill Underly campaign photo(Jill Underly)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -State Superintendent candidate Jill Underly will meet with supporters Tuesday afternoon in Wausau. Underly, the Pecatonica Area School District superintendent will be joined by Tricia Zunker for a meet and greet event.

It’s scheduled for 3 p.m. at Krueger Surveying, located at 218 Sherman St. in Wausau.

A release states Underly will safely meet with supporters outside. Campaign signs will also be available.

Underly faces Deb Kerr, the former Brown Deer Superintendent in the Spring Election.

The winner of the April 6 election will replace Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who took over as state superintendent in 2019 but declined to seek a full term.

